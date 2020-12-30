Video: Comical moment as Steve Bruce accidentally elbows the fourth official in the face vs Liverpool

It’s hard to feel sorry for referees, but there really can’t be much joy in being the fourth official.

It looks like their job is almost exclusively putting up with managers screaming in their ear about bad decisions on the pitch that they didn’t give, although sometimes it gets even worse.

Steve Bruce clearly has his eyes on the game and his team almost give him something to celebrate, but he doesn’t spot the official coming and it’s lucky that his elbow didn’t make a cleaner connection here:

You’ve gotta love Steve Bruce ? pic.twitter.com/tYVXQFGrH2 — Tom ? (@goonertc_) December 30, 2020

Pictures from Amazon Prime