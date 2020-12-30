Video: Elche equalise from the spot vs Real Madrid after Carvajal wrestles a player to the ground in front of the ref

It always feels like referees occasionally threaten to punish grappling in the box before turning a blind eye to it for months on end, but Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal can’t really have any complaints here.

He gets his arms right round the Elche player and brings him down with the ref staring straight at him, so it’s no surprise that the penalty was given and Elche are now level:

Pictures from beIN sport

The ref has made the correct call here but all we really want to see is some consistency, so it will be interesting to see if he gives another in the game if he sees a similar incident.