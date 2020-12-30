“It’s a dream for me” – Arsenal youngster buzzing after two starts in four days

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has detailed just how much of a dream it is to have started back-to-back Premier League games for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been one of the disappointments of the season to date, but two wins in two games suggests that there might be brighter times on the horizon for Arsenal.

One man who has featured from the beginning in both of those games is Emile Smith Rowe, a 20-year-old academy product, who has quite clearly earned the trust of manager Arteta with his seniors failing to deliver.

The midfielder, who has previously had loan spells with RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town, spoke to the Arsenal media team in wake of their 1-0 victory over Brighton yesterday evening.

Smith Rowe revealed his delight at the opportunities he’s being afforded under Arteta’s stewardship, revealing that his involvement over the past four days have been a “dream” for him.

It’s great to see more English talent being given a chance to impress in the Premier League and seizing the opportunity with both hands.

Though Smith Rowe has plenty to do before he’ll be getting the call from Gareth Southgate, the prospect of forcing his way into the squad, if he continues to perform as he has over the Christmas period, is not beyond the realm of possibility.