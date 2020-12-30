Video: Enigma that is Eric Bailly strikes again as Man United star produces unorthodox backheel pass vs Wolves

During Manchester United’s Premier League tie against Wolves on Tuesday night, Eric Bailly produced yet another priceless moment.

The centre-back, who returned from injury recently and has now completed the entire 90 minutes in each of United’s last three games, produced another hilarious moment like the one vs Leicester.

Bailly pressed forward to help knock the ball into Paul Pogba’s path, with the Frenchman then laying it back to the defender.

Bailly got himself out of danger and ensured United kept the ball by returning the ball to Pogba with a sideways backheel pass. Only the ex-Villarreal star could produce something so unorthodox yet perfect.

Pictures from Prime Video Sport.

Bailly managed to produce a moment like this whilst also turning in a solid display for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, if the injury-prone Ivorian can remain fit he may well displace Victor Lindelof.