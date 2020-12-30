Menu

Video: Bruno Fernandes’ passionate reaction to Marcus Rashford’s Man United winner vs Wolves

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans will absolutely love Bruno Fernandes’ reaction to Marcus Rashford’s late winner against Wolves yesterday evening.

United battled hard against Wolves, an opponent who oftentimes do well in terms of restricting the Red Devils’ opportunities. Contests between these two Premier League sides do not tend to provide a great deal of entertainment.

Last night’s clash was no different, with Rashford’s 94th minute goal the only real moment of note – but it was a significant one none the less for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co.

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals whether he believes Manchester United are in the title race

As Rashford found the back of the net and subsequently secured Man United all three points, the players knew that they would be finishing the year in second place in the table, just two points behind leaders Liverpool.

More Stories / Latest News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals whether he believes Manchester United are in the title race
Video: Tim Sherwood shows expert punditry with strange ‘that’s your story’ comment on Danny Welbeck during Arsenal vs Brighton
History could repeat itself for Mesut Ozil as Arsenal want to replace him with the star who replaced him at Real Madrid

One man who was clearly delighted with that fact was Bruno Fernandes, who at times has looked intent on leading United’s title charge on his own.

Have a look at how Fernandes reacted when Rashford netted late on against Wolves last night, with pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.