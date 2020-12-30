Video: Klopp can’t believe his eyes as Roberto Firmino misses gaping goal for Liverpool vs Newcastle with header

In the 67th minute of Liverpool’s Premier League tie against Newcastle, Roberto Firmino squandered a golden opportunity to score for the Reds.

Following a corner from the right flank, Firmino was left with enough time and space from Fabian Schar to steer the ball into a gaping net, but the Brazilian’s header went wide of the post.

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t believe his eyes as he threw up his arms ready to celebrate before the miss sunk in and he nearly stumbled over.

And another one ? Roberto Firmino wastes a gilt-edged chance… and Jurgen Klopp is NOT happy!#PLonPrime #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/SmtB0uJJoT — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 30, 2020

Pictures from Prime Video Sport and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Elche equalise from the spot vs Real Madrid after Carvajal wrestles a player to the ground in front of the ref These Spurs fans want Fulham ‘fined’ and ‘3 points’ awarded after Covid-19 outbreak sees Premier League tie postponed Arsenal defender will give up part of his salary to return to Germany on loan next month

Liverpool had plenty of clear-cut chances against the Magpies, but they just weren’t clinical enough to put any of them away.