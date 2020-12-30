Video: Ousmane Dembele shows he’s full of confidence again with Rabona cross for Barcelona vs Eibar after bagging equaliser

Around 20 minutes after equalising for Barcelona in Tuesday night’s La Liga tie against Eibar, Ousmane Dembele showed he’s back full of confidence with an extremely skilful moment.

Dembele collected a cleared cross in the box, the Frenchman beat one Eibar ace with a tidy shimmy before facing up another and producing a wonderful Rabona cross.

The effort looked bound for Pedri before it was cleared away by Paulo Oliveira. This moment shows that the 23-year-old is full of confidence once again after a difficult few years with the Catalan outfit.

Un jugador de recursos.

La rabona de Dembélé. #LaCasadelFútbol pic.twitter.com/2CaVr2fb8w — Fútbol en Movistar+ (@MovistarFutbol) December 29, 2020

Pictures from Movistar and La Liga.

Dembele has started six of his 13 appearances appearances across all competitions this season, scoring five times and adding two assists.