Video: MOTD studio erupts with laughter after Ian Wright is teased by Micah Richards over Arsenal star

As Ian Wright told a tale of his affiliation with Arsenal sensation Emile Smith Rowe on Match of The Day, Micah Richards couldn’t help but to take a dig.

Wright is best known for his exploits as an Arsenal player, so you would expect him to be delighted with the fact that the Gunners have bounced back from their torrid start to win consecutive Premier League games.

Even more so, as Wright revealed on Match of The Day, seeing as he’s old friends with the father of 20-year-old Emile Smith Rowe, who has started for the Gunners in both of those victories.

Wright, a pundit for last night’s edition of Match of The Day, told Gary Lineker the tale of his affiliation with the Smith Rowe clan, and Micah Richards just couldn’t help himself.

Richards, fast-tracked into punditry at 32 after his football career fizzled out, took his opportunity to take mick out of Wright, who’s 57 and getting no younger. Class!