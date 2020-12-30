Menu

Video: Surprise as Luka Modric scores a rare header to hand Real Madrid lead vs Elche

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid have taken the lead in the 19th minute of tonight’s La Liga encounter against Elche, it’s come through an unlikely manner via a rare Luka Modric header.

Modric actually had a hand in the creation of the move that led to the opener as he turned just past the halfway line before passing it to Toni Kroos, who picked out Marco Asensio.

Asensio drove forward before firing a left-footed shot at goal from 30 yards out, the ball rattled off the bar and Modric was rewarded for picking up a good position and continuing his run as he reacted quickly to get in between two Elche defenders and head the ball into the back of the net.

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

