Video: Timo Werner says “I miss you” to SEVEN gilt-edged chances as Chelsea striker misfires at will

Chelsea FC
Timo Werner is enduring a torrid time at Chelsea at current, and if he watches this compilation which has gone viral on Twitter, he’s not going to feel any better about it.

Werner has now gone 11 games in all competitions without finding the back of the net. If it were the electric centre-forward we saw in action during his time at RB Leipzig, that would have been completely unthinkable.

Yet, this is the same Werner, just not delivering the same performance level, nor number of goals – and it’s not as a result of a lack of chances being created for him.

Have a look at this compilation of Werner’s worst scuppered opportunities from his Chelsea career so far. He’s only been a Stamford Bridge a few months, but there’s already a fair few that he’ll wish to forget.

The video includes a hilarious edit of ‘A Thousand Miles’ by Vanessa Carlton, but Werner does not need anything (other than a goal, desperately), rather he misses, over, and over, and over again.

