Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold produces stunning cross-field pass for Liverpool vs Newcastle

In the 24th minute of Liverpool’s Premier League tie against Newcastle tonight, Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a tidy pass to launch the ball forward.

Trent picked up the ball just behind the halfway line before firing a pass across the pitch, Roberto Firmino couldn’t reach the ball with his header attempt, so it floated over to Sadio Mane.

The right-back is a true master when it comes to passing, it’s very rare we see a player so young that is so technically-gifted.

Pictures from Amazon Prime Video Sport.

In Alexander-Arnold, Jurgen Klopp’s side have a real game-changer that can craft goalscoring opportunities with one stroke of his wand of a right foot.