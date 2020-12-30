Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold produces stunning cross-field pass for Liverpool vs Newcastle

In the 24th minute of Liverpool’s Premier League tie against Newcastle tonight, Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a tidy pass to launch the ball forward.
Trent picked up the ball just behind the halfway line before firing a pass across the pitch, Roberto Firmino couldn’t reach the ball with his header attempt, so it floated over to Sadio Mane.
The right-back is a true master when it comes to passing, it’s very rare we see a player so young that is so technically-gifted.
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s right foot ??#PLonPrime #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/TthtobLtLh
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 30, 2020
Trent’s passing is sublime pic.twitter.com/XcdTJrHRh9
— ?? ? (@66trxnt) December 30, 2020
Pictures from Amazon Prime Video Sport.
In Alexander-Arnold, Jurgen Klopp’s side have a real game-changer that can craft goalscoring opportunities with one stroke of his wand of a right foot.