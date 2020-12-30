West Ham warned they will need to pay big money to sign midfield star from London rivals next month

Brentford have gained a reputation as a side who will sign and develop players before selling them on for a giant fee, but their failure to win promotion last season saw them lose some key players in the summer.

Said Benrahma was the big star who eventually ended up at London Rivals West Ham, and a report from the Guardian has suggested the Hammers are keen to add Josh Dasilva to their squad in January.

West Ham found out in the summer that Brentford aren’t a pushover in the transfer market and they will stick to their valuation of their players, so the report does indicate that it would take a huge fee to let Dasilva move on.

The midfielder is a product of Arsenal’s youth academy who’s blossomed since dropping down to the Championship with the Bees, while he also demonstrated his goalscoring ability with ten league goals from midfield last season.

He’s an excellent player to watch and he does look like he’s developed to a point where he deserves a chance to play in the Premier League, plus he’s got everything in his locker to be a success at the highest level.

The Guardian also pointed out that Dasilva signed a new contract in October so it would be a surprise if he moved on this quickly, while it also suggests that West Ham really will need to pay through the nose if they want to sign him next month.