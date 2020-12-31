The agent of Chelsea’s Jorginho and Emerson has recently hinted that both stars could be on their way out of Stamford Bridge with the Brazilian full-back set to join Napoli and Jorginho open to a move back to the Serie A.

Joringho, 29, joined Chelsea in 2018 from Serie A side Napoli in a transfer which cost the Blues a whopping £51.3m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining with the London club, Jorginho who primarily operates a central midfielder has featured in 115 matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in 16 goals.

The 29-year-old creative midfielder was part of the Chelsea squad who lifted the 2018-19 Europa League during a campaign which saw the Italian feature in 11 European matches.

However, despite what has been a decent two-year spell with Chelsea, Jorginho’s long-term future has become the subject to recent speculation.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes directly from the midfielder’s agent Joao Santos who has revealed that his 29-year-old client would welcome a return to Italy.

Speaking live on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, Santos said: “It was an excellent year for Jorge, he did very well in the national team as well.

“Next year there will be the European Championship, where he hopes to do very well with Italy.

“As for Chelsea, they are not in great shape now. ranking but being a young team it takes time, but he would certainly like to return to Italy at the end of the contract”.