Arsenal defender unhappy at Gunners ahead of proposed move to Bundesliga

Arsenal defender Sead Kolašinac is reportedly unhappy with life at the Gunners as a proposed move to back Schalke edges closer.

Kolašinac, 27, joined Arsenal in 2017 from Schalke on a free transfer, as per Transfermarkt.

Since the Bosnian’s arrival in the country’s capital, Kolašinac has featured in 113 matches and has been directly involved in an impressive 20 goals, in all competitions.

Despite enjoying a largely successful three-years, the emergence of first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney has seen the commanding 27-year-old fall down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

According to a recent report from BILD (via ESPN), Kolašinac is ‘unhappy’ at Arsenal with Sky Sports Germany claiming the full-back is set to complete a January loan move back to Schalke.

Sky Sports Germany claim the transfer is done but do not anticipate an official announcement from either party until New Year’s Day.

Schalke are in desperate need of reinforcements as their time in Germany’s top-flight looks destined to come to an end come the end of the campaign.

The popular outfit currently sit rock-bottom of the Bundesliga on just four-points from four draws in their first 13 domestic matches.