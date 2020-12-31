Menu

Arsenal defender unhappy at Gunners ahead of proposed move to Bundesliga

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal defender Sead Kolašinac is reportedly unhappy with life at the Gunners as a proposed move to back Schalke edges closer.

READ MORE: Ed Woodward confirms Man United’s title ambitions with personal message to fans

Kolašinac, 27, joined Arsenal in 2017 from Schalke on a free transfer, as per Transfermarkt.

Since the Bosnian’s arrival in the country’s capital, Kolašinac has featured in 113 matches and has been directly involved in an impressive 20 goals, in all competitions.

Despite enjoying a largely successful three-years, the emergence of first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney has seen the commanding 27-year-old fall down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

According to a recent report from BILD (via ESPN), Kolašinac is ‘unhappy’ at Arsenal with Sky Sports Germany claiming the full-back is set to complete a January loan move back to Schalke.

Sky Sports Germany claim the transfer is done but do not anticipate an official announcement from either party until New Year’s Day.

Schalke are in desperate need of reinforcements as their time in Germany’s top-flight looks destined to come to an end come the end of the campaign.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City star agrees to join Barcelona on free transfer next summer
Arsenal line-up two long-term replacements for star striker
Edinson Cavani handed three game ban for racial post, Man United respond with official statement

The popular outfit currently sit rock-bottom of the Bundesliga on just four-points from four draws in their first 13 domestic matches.

 

More Stories Sead Kolasinac

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. daniel twist says:
    December 31, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    Hahahahah, can u guys just write this in German, because this crap is misleading, and is clearly just for the benefit of the Schalke fans

    Reply
    1. Leah Smith says:
      December 31, 2020 at 5:05 pm

      What is the issue? – German reports are claiming he’s unhappy – And to be fair, could you blame him if he were? Probably wants to distance himself from the prospect of playing in the Championship.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.