Arsenal line-up two long-term replacements for star striker

Arsenal are reportedly looking at RB Salzburg’s Patson Daka and Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard as possible long-term replacements for star striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette, 29, joined Arsenal from Lyon in 2017 in a transfer which cost the Gunners’ hierarchy a whopping £47.7m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining Arsenal, the elite French forward has featured in a total of 145 matches and has racked up 55 goals in all competitions with his latest coming during his side’s recent 1-0 win over Brighton.

Despite having a direct goal contribution of close to one every two games, Lacazette’s long-term future has been cast into doubt after his club recently opted against renewing his contract at the same time they did Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s.

According to a recent report from CBS, the Gunners could be planning for the 29-year-old striker to depart.

CBS claim that Mikel Arteta is looking at RB Salzburg’s Daka and Celtic’s Edouard as long-term options to replace Lacazette with a summer move more than possible.

Daka, 22, has netted 49 times in 100 matches in all competitions for RB Salzburg and Edouard, also 22, has netted 72 times in 150 matches in all competitions for Celtic.

Arsenal fans, would you mind losing Lacazette if it meant bringing in one of the above young strikers? – Let us know in the comments.