Video: Mikel Arteta reveals how Arsenal players have reacted to winning two games in a row

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits he can see a positive reaction from his players after they won two games in a row in the Premier League.

It’s the first time the Gunners have won two consecutive league matches since their first two games of the season, and Arteta thinks it’s improved the mood and led to his players playing with more freedom…

Mikel Arteta reveals how Arsenal's players have responded to winning two games in a row for the first time since the start of the season… pic.twitter.com/APkyeNSDcN — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) December 31, 2020

The Spanish tactician did warn, however, that his side needs a much longer winning run than this, and Gooners will obviously agree.

While the team’s recent improvement is very welcome, Arsenal are still at the wrong end of the table and could need a miracle to catch up with the teams currently battling for the top four.