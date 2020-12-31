Arsenal are reportedly ready to join their north London rivals Tottenham in the race for the transfer of RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer.

The Austria international has been a hugely impressive performer for Leipzig in recent times, playing in a number of different positions to a very high standard.

Capable of operating up front, or on the right, left or centre of midfield, it seems clear that Sabitzer could add something to this struggling Arsenal side.

According to Julien Laurens of ESPN, as reported by the Metro, Arsenal are very keen on Sabitzer, who has also been linked with Tottenham.

The report adds that Sabitzer would likely cost around £45million, which could be a very fair price for such a fine talent.

Arsenal have lacked quality in the attacking midfield department in recent times, with Mikel Arteta taking the risky decision to leave Mesut Ozil out of his squad this season.

The German playmaker’s creativity has been missed, but it perhaps seems unlikely there’s going to be any way back for him at the Emirates Stadium.

Sabitzer could, therefore, be an ideal replacement if Arsenal can see off competition from Spurs.

Jose Mourinho’s side would likely be the more tempting destination for a player of this calibre right now, with Spurs looking like being title contenders while Arsenal struggle at the wrong end of the table.