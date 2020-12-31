Menu

Contract agreed: Arsenal star arrived last night to complete loan transfer

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is reportedly closing in on a loan transfer back to his former club Schalke.

According to Christian Falk in the tweet below, Kolasinac arrived in Dusseldorf last night to complete his move, with the terms of his contract on a six-month loan seemingly agreed…

Falk states this will see Kolasinac take a significant pay cut from his Arsenal earnings, which isn’t too surprising as he’s been a bit of a disappointment in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

The Bosnian joined the Gunners on a free from Schalke back in 2017 and initially looked a terrific piece of business as he got off to a strong start to life in the Premier League.

Since then, however, Kolasinac seems to have lost his way a little due to some fitness problems and a general loss of form.

Arsenal fans won’t be too bothered about seeing him leave now, and this loan could be a good opportunity to put him in the shop window ahead of a potential summer sale.

