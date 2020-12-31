Barcelona presidential candidate Emili Rousaud may reportedly have a pre-contract agreement over the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

This is according to a report from Marca, who name Haaland as the player Rousaud’s vice-presidential candidate Josep Maria Minguella is thought to have alluded to during an interview about transfers.

The Norway international is one of the world’s most exciting young talents after an exceptional recent scoring record, and he’d no doubt be a fine signing for this struggling Barca side.

However, it’s not entirely clear why Marca are so convinced Haaland is the player Minguella is referring to, as his quotes don’t seem to give anything away about which player he has in mind.

“He’s a person with a contract in place [at another club] and we have to be discrete,” Minguella is quoted by Marca.

“What we won’t do is filter news through. That’s very good for the newspapers and very bad for the club.

“Each time you let a player’s name slip, for example, it adds another million on [to their price tag]. Discretion is key.”

With Lionel Messi’s form taking a real dip in recent times, Barcelona could do with a goal-scorer like Haaland in their ranks, with the 20-year-old enjoying a stunning record of 33 goals in just 32 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions since he joined.

Barcelona fans will no doubt hope there’s some truth to this slightly strange transfer report.