Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Brighton defender Ben White.

The 23-year-old has shone in the Premier League with Brighton this season, and also really caught the eye on loan at Leeds United last season.

This has led to White being linked with Liverpool by Sunday World in recent times, as well as with Manchester United by the Manchester Evening News.

Now Goal claim Chelsea are also considering White as among their centre-back targets for January, and he could undoubtedly be a useful signing to give Frank Lampard a boost in the second half of the season.

The Blues have seen their form dip in recent games, but they started the campaign brightly after a big summer of spending on the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

More quality could be needed in defence, however, with White likely to be an upgrade on the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Still, Liverpool have plenty of injury problems at the back right now, so could also urgently do with bringing someone in in January in order to boost their hopes of retaining their title.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have long had problems in defence despite spending big on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in recent times.

The Red Devils don’t look that far away now from being able to compete with Liverpool, but a signing like White is surely needed to make them more solid in defence.

It will be interesting to see which of these top teams can win the race for White’s signature.