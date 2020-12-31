Menu

Bruno Fernandes currently on record-breaking run for Manchester United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes truly has been one of the best players of 2020 after making a terrific start to life in the Premier League.

The Portugal international joined Man Utd from Sporting Lisbon back in January and didn’t need much time to settle as he instantly became one of the most important players at his new club.

MORE: Premier League team of 2020: Six Liverpool players, one Man United star in final BBC XI of the year

Almost a year on, Fernandes is smashing it with his impressive stats, with Opta Joe showing in their tweet below that he’s currently averaging more than one goal involvement per game at the moment…

While Fernandes may only be achieving this from a far lower number of games than the others just below him on this list, there’s no denying it’s a fantastic first year at Old Trafford for him.

If the 26-year-old can continue to perform at anything close to this, he’ll still be up there with some recent United greats, with legends such as Eric Cantona and Wayne Rooney close behind him in terms of their goal contributions.

What a signing Fernandes has been – can he now inspire United to a surprise Premier League title win as they close the gap on league leaders Liverpool?

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Fidelis says:
    December 31, 2020 at 7:49 am

    He will keep on improving.

    Reply
    1. Otin james says:
      December 31, 2020 at 8:29 am

      He will take man u to that title

      Reply

