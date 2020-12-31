Bruno Fernandes currently on record-breaking run for Manchester United

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes truly has been one of the best players of 2020 after making a terrific start to life in the Premier League.

The Portugal international joined Man Utd from Sporting Lisbon back in January and didn’t need much time to settle as he instantly became one of the most important players at his new club.

Almost a year on, Fernandes is smashing it with his impressive stats, with Opta Joe showing in their tweet below that he’s currently averaging more than one goal involvement per game at the moment…

32 – With 18 goals & 14 assists in 29 top-flight matches, Bruno Fernandes is currently the only regular player in Manchester United’s Premier League history to have a goal involvement rate of more than one per game. Key. Click to read more in our rolling festive PL blog. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2020

While Fernandes may only be achieving this from a far lower number of games than the others just below him on this list, there’s no denying it’s a fantastic first year at Old Trafford for him.

If the 26-year-old can continue to perform at anything close to this, he’ll still be up there with some recent United greats, with legends such as Eric Cantona and Wayne Rooney close behind him in terms of their goal contributions.

What a signing Fernandes has been – can he now inspire United to a surprise Premier League title win as they close the gap on league leaders Liverpool?