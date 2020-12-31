Menu

Frank Lampard praised for “key signing” to “complete the puzzle” at Chelsea

Chelsea FC
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has been praised by German midfielder Sami Khedira for his work in the transfer market.

The Blues had a busy summer bringing in big names like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, though Khedira was also keen to single out veteran defender Thiago Silva as an important signing.

The Brazilian was a star player for many years at Paris Saint-Germain, though some will no doubt have seen him as a risky signing this summer due to his age.

Silva is now 36 years of age and surely cannot play for too much longer at the highest level, but for the time being he’s proving an important part of the Chelsea squad.

Khedira believes this deal is important to “complete the puzzle” in Lampard’s squad, praising the CFC boss for being aware that it’s not always about entering the market to sign the most exciting young talents.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Khedira said: “The difference is made by coaches who get full buy-in by their players and who have a sense of what’s needed beyond formations etc on the pitch.

“Take Frank Lampard. In Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, he’s brought in two outstanding footballers but the key signing is Thiago Silva at the age of 36.

“Lampard knows that it’s not enough to have players who run fast and shoot hard. You also need guys with experience that help others perform by force of their presence and personality.

“A good manager sees the bigger picture and understands what pieces are missing to complete the puzzle.”

