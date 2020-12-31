Pundit suggests Chelsea tactical change and potential signing to get the best out of struggling new-boy

Tony Cascarino believes Chelsea striker Timo Werner needs a big centre-forward alongside him, whilst also suggesting Christian Pulisic needs to play ahead of him on the left-hand side.

Werner shone at RB Leipzig before his big move to Chelsea in the summer, but the Germany international is now struggling despite initially making a bright start to life at Stamford Bridge.

It’s clear something needs to change in this Chelsea set-up, and Cascarino believes Frank Lampard may need to change things around.

Werner has been singled out as not being good enough to lead the line on his own, while Cascarino also argued that Pulisic is a better option than him in a wide left role.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit stated his belief that the Blues could do with a striker like Emile Heskey coming in to partner Werner, comparing the 24-year-old to former Liverpool and England star Michael Owen, who often benefited from having a big man alongside him in attack.

“It’s a tricky one, because I’ve seen a lot of Werner and when he was at Leipzig he played alongside Poulsen who is a big centre-forward, and he played off the left of him and thrived,” he said.

“It’s a bit like Michael Owen; Michael Owen without Emile Heskey was never going to be the same player.

“Michael was blisteringly quick but had not the greatest of touches, but he always fired goals when he had a big lad beside him to take the pressure off him.

“Werner is exactly the same to me; he is blisteringly quick, his touch is not exceptional, he’s technically not bad but not great… he can’t play centre-forward on his own.

“He just can’t, because he can’t lead a line or bring players into play. He has to play off the left side of someone.

“The surprising thing for me on the substitution was when Giroud came off [against Villa], you have to put Tammy Abraham on if you are going to put Werner on, because he has to play off the left side.

“The problem Frank has is that [Christian] Pulisic was probably Chelsea’s most dangerous forward and he looked very lively and always wanted to get on the left. Pulisic is a better left-sided player than Werner in the way Chelsea play.

“It’s one of Frank’s biggest challenges he has got over the next few games.”