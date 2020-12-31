Done Deal: Liverpool beat rivals Man United to signing of Stefan Bajcetic for €250,000

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Liverpool have beaten heated rivals Manchester United to the signature of defender Stefan Bajcetic from Celta Vigo.

The Athletic report that the 16-year-old has been recruited for a fee of €250,000 (£224,000), ensuring the La Liga side are compensated after training the talent for seven years, just like his agent promised.

Caoimhe O’Neill adds that the Reds had been scouting Stefan, the son of former Celta Vigo midfielder Srdjan Bajcetic, since late 2019 and swooped in to beat United to the ace’s signature.

This comes a week after the reigning Premier League champions signed another Under-18s talent in Calum Scanlon from Birmingham City for around £500k.

It’s added that Liverpool have been working hard to get the transfer sorted, they’ve now sealed it before the new transfer regulations as a result of Brexit come in place tomorrow – New Year’s Day.

