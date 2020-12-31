Menu

European giants are not interested in signing Mesut Ozil in January in massive blow to Arsenal’s hopes of offloading outcast

Arsenal FC
Posted by

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Juventus do not hold an interest in signing Mesut Ozil from Arsenal in the January transfer window, despite speculation.

Ozil’s last competitive appearance for the Gunners came in the final Premier League match before the lockdown, with the superstar also not having made a single matchday squad since the end of June.

Arsenal’s decision to make the playmaker their highest-paid player on £350,000-a-week as part of a new three-and-half-year deal in January 2018, as per BBC Sport, has proved to be a nightmare one.

Romano’s findings that Juventus are not in fact keen on Ozil are a massive blow to the Gunners, who would be hoping to offload the ace before he can walk on a free in the coming summer.

It had already emerged that the World Cup winner does not wish to leave the north London outfit before his contract expires, due to the finances at stake and also perhaps the club’s treatment of him.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City star agrees to join Barcelona on free transfer next summer
Arsenal line-up two long-term replacements for star striker
Edinson Cavani handed three game ban for racial post, Man United respond with official statement

Ozil was cast aside for lengthy periods of Unai Emery’s reign after Arsene Wenger’s exit, the attacking midfielder did return to the fold when Mikel Arteta initially took charge but has been left out once again.

Now the situation is much more dire though, Ozil is not even part of the north London outfit’s Premier League or Europa League squads this time around, he hasn’t been named in a matchday squad for a run that now’s extended to 36 competitive games.

The 32-year-old opened up on his current ‘difficult’ and ‘frustrating’ situation at the club last week.

More Stories fabrizio romano Mesut Ozil

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. towny254 says:
    December 31, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    He will see out his contract I hope this is not catching with other players

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.