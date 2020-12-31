Everton attacker emerges as transfer target for AS Roma

Everton attacker Bernard has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for AS Roma who could look to offer the Brazilian a way out of his Goodison Park nightmare.

Bernard, 28, joined Everton from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 on a free transfer, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite the shrewd nature of the Toffees’ business, Bernard’s time in Merseyside has failed to set the Premier League alight.

The attacking midfielder who operates primarily as a wide playmaker has managed just 14 direct goal contributions in 74 matches in all competitions.

The South American’s continued poor form has seen his long-term future at Goodison Park become the subject of much speculation.

According to a recent written report from Corriere dello Sport (via Sports Witness), Bernard could be offered a way out of his Premier League nightmare as AS Roma emerge as possible candidates to sign him in January.

CDS claim that a transfer would not be straightforward which could prompt AS Roma into offering Everton a six-month loan with an option to buy.

It is not yet known how much the Toffees’ hierarchy will demand for the 28-year-old attacker but seemingly falling further and further out-of-favour, surely Bernard’s time in Merseyside is coming to an end.