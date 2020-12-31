Fireworks explode in Ex-Man City and Hull ace Omar Elabdellaoui’s hand during New Year’s eve celebrations

According to Turkish outlets Tribun Dergi and TRT Sport, former Manchester City and Hull ace Omar Elabdellaoui has been hospitalised with a hand injury after New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Elabdellaoui, who currently features for Galatasaray after a six-year spell with Olympiacos, reportedly had fireworks explode in his hand during celebrations, with the 29-year-old now hospitalised.

The right-back came through the ranks at Manchester City but never featured for the now Premier League giants, he did experience a six-month loan spell with Hull in the top-flight in the 16/17 season.

SON DAK?KA – Galatasarayl? futbolcu Omar Elabdellaoui, y?lba?? kutlamas? s?ras?nda elinde havai fi?ek patlamas? nedeniyle yaraland?. Oyuncu hastaneye kald?r?ld?. (Sözcü) — Tribun Dergi (@tribundergi) December 31, 2020

#SONDAK?KA | Omar Elabdellaoui hastaneye kald?r?ld?. Havai fi?ek patlamas? sonucu yaralanan Galatasaray’?n Norveçli oyuncusu tedavi alt?na al?nd?. pic.twitter.com/OFzeIOjMwg — TRT Spor (@trtspor) December 31, 2020

With the 47-cap Norway international now receiving treatment for his injuries, we’d like to send our best wishes to Omar and the Elabdellaoui family.

This is a stark reminder to remain as cautious as possible when it comes to fireworks – we’re by no means suggesting Elabdellaoui didn’t do so – but they are still dangerous even when handled with care.