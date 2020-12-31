“He can call me” – Mino Raiola sends message to Barcelona presidential candidate following transfer claim

The agent of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has responded to some surprise transfer rumours that have emerged over a possible agreement over a move to Barcelona.

Mino Raiola has denied that Haaland has an agreement to join Barcelona, which was claimed in a report from Marca, citing a hint from one of Barcelona’s presidential candidates Emili Rousaud.

The Norway international would undoubtedly be an exciting signing for Barca, but it’s unclear from Marca’s report where they got the idea from that he’s the player who’s being targeted by the Catalan giants.

Raiola has now hit back at the speculation, though he also seemed open to talking with whoever wins the Barcelona presidency, in what could be taken as a message of encouragement over pursuing Haaland.

See below for Raiola’s comments, quoted by the ever-reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter…

Mino Raiola to @Sport1 @berger_pj about Haaland set to join Barcelona if Rousaud will be elected: “Fake news! I’ve never talked to any presidential candidate of Barcelona regarding Haaland and I won’t do. If there will be a new president elected in January, he can call me”. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2020

Haaland is surely set for a big move before too long after his superb performances at Dortmund.

With Lionel Messi no longer looking his old self, Haaland’s goals could be ideal to replace the Argentine for the long-term.