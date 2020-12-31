Menu

“He can call me” – Mino Raiola sends message to Barcelona presidential candidate following transfer claim

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

The agent of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has responded to some surprise transfer rumours that have emerged over a possible agreement over a move to Barcelona.

Mino Raiola has denied that Haaland has an agreement to join Barcelona, which was claimed in a report from Marca, citing a hint from one of Barcelona’s presidential candidates Emili Rousaud.

MORE: Barcelona keen to seal potential €60million transfer of speedy attacker

The Norway international would undoubtedly be an exciting signing for Barca, but it’s unclear from Marca’s report where they got the idea from that he’s the player who’s being targeted by the Catalan giants.

Raiola has now hit back at the speculation, though he also seemed open to talking with whoever wins the Barcelona presidency, in what could be taken as a message of encouragement over pursuing Haaland.

See below for Raiola’s comments, quoted by the ever-reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter…

More Stories / Latest News
Ed Woodward confirms Man United’s title ambitions with personal message to fans
Chelsea could rival Liverpool and Manchester United for potential transfer of Premier League star
Everton attacker emerges as transfer target for AS Roma

Haaland is surely set for a big move before too long after his superb performances at Dortmund.

With Lionel Messi no longer looking his old self, Haaland’s goals could be ideal to replace the Argentine for the long-term.

More Stories Erling Haaland Mino Raiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.