La Liga star drops possible Chelsea hint amid Arsenal transfer links

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Real Madrid playmaker Isco has made the intriguing admission that he has a desire to play at Stamford Bridge as he singled out the Chelsea stadium during an interview.

Isco has recently been linked with Arsenal by Mundo Deportivo, and he could undoubtedly be a very important signing in a problem area for the Gunners in the second half of this season.

However, it may be that the Spain international has something of a soft spot for Chelsea, as he told Soccer Bible that the Blues’ home ground is the one stadium he hasn’t played in that he’d like to.

This may not be anything to do with a transfer, but it’s a slightly strange choice given how many more famous and iconic football stadiums there are in the world.

No offence to Chelsea, who have produced some great teams and won plenty of major honours in the last 15 years or so, but Stamford Bridge is not exactly the first place you think of when you imagine the great arenas of world football.

Chelsea don’t currently look like they need to be in the race to sign Isco, but if they were, it may be that he’d fancy the opportunity to move to west London.

Arsenal fans will surely hope this doesn’t mean too much and that they can still be in a strong position for the 28-year-old if he becomes available this January.

