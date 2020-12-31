Barcelona are reportedly keen to seal the potential transfer of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants have identified Coman as their priority target after cooling their interest in Wolves wide-man Adama Traore.

Coman has shone for Bayern and would be a fine signing for any top club, though it’s hard to imagine the Bavarian giants would let him go easily.

Don Balon claim the France international would likely cost as much as €60million, which could prove a problematic amount for Barcelona.

Barca fans will hope their club can get the cash together for this deal, with player sales perhaps necessary to help make this prospect a reality.

The club could certainly do with offloading under-performing attacking players like Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, which could go a long way to funding a deal for Coman to replace them.

Barcelona will want to win the Champions League again some time soon, and a signing like Coman could be the calibre of player they need, with the pacey winger scoring the winner against Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s final.