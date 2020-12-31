‘There goes the title’ – Liverpool given warning by pundit over one player who needs to stay fit

Garth Crooks has warned that Liverpool could be in real trouble if they lose Fabinho to injury any time soon.

The Reds have endured a difficult season with injuries, with Virgil van Dijk likely to be out for much of the campaign, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez also have patchy fitness records.

This means Fabinho is now a hugely important part of this Liverpool squad, with the Brazilian midfielder having adjusted superbly to filling in at centre-back for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

In fact, Fabinho’s performances in defence have been so good that he made Crooks’ Premier League team of 2020 in his new position.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be aware, however, that there’s plenty of truth in Crooks’ words about just how vital it now is to keep Fabinho fit.

Writing in his BBC Sport column, the pundit said: “When I heard Virgil van Dijk was out for the best part of the season I immediately thought ‘there goes the title’.

“The situation was further compounded when Joe Gomez suffered a long-term injury shortly afterwards. Two centre-backs who were so vital to Liverpool’s fortunes were no longer available. Suddenly Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City all thought they were in with a chance.

“Well that was before Fabinho moved out of Liverpool’s midfield and into their back four and performed like a colossus. With Joel Matip now added to that casualty list, should anything happen to Fabinho it really is curtains for the champions.”

Liverpool surely need to enter the January transfer market for new signings at the back in order to give Klopp the depth he needs in this important position.

LFC ran away with the title last term, but it won’t be as easy this time, even if they remain top of the table for the time being.