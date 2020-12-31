Menu

Ex-Red slams “non-existent” Liverpool star after 0-0 vs Newcastle

Former Liverpool star Peter Crouch dubbed Mohamed Salah’s performance against Newcastle as “non-existent” in a stinging criticism after yesterday’s 0-0 draw at St James’ Park.

The Reds were far from at their best against Newcastle, and Crouch singled out Salah as not looking like his usual self, with the Egypt international spurning one of the best opportunities of the game.

It’s clear Crouch was not impressed with Salah, as he told Amazon Prime, as quoted by the Metro, after the game: “Let’s be honest, it didn’t click.

“I think certainly Mane in the first half… Salah was non-existent.

“Having said that, Salah had the best chance of the game and it was unlike him.

“Nine times out of ten you expect him to bend that in. He didn’t quite get the curl on it that time. A little bit disjointed.”

Liverpool fans will surely agree that their star player could have done better, but it’s also perhaps unsurprising that even a player of his calibre is struggling.

Diogo Jota’s injury has left LFC short of options to rotate in attack, and that’s bound to be tiring players out in this hectic season.

The coronavirus pandemic led to last term being rescheduled, and that meant a shorter summer break and a busier fixture list than usual at the start of this season.

Still, Liverpool will also hope Salah can do better in upcoming games or they’re sure to lose their slim lead at the top of the table.

