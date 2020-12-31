Menu

Jurgen Klopp advised to try Liverpool star in new position by ex-Red

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been advised to try using midfielder Jordan Henderson as a centre-back alongside Fabinho amid the team’s recent struggles.

The Reds have not had the best start to the season, despite sitting top of the Premier League table at the moment in what looks like potentially being an extremely close title race.

One imagines Liverpool could be further ahead if not for their injury problems, with Virgil van Dijk looking likely to miss perhaps the entire rest of the season, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have had their problems as well.

This has left Fabinho as one of the team’s most important defenders after moving back from midfield, and it could now be that Henderson is worth considering alongside him as well.

Murphy thinks LFC’s backup centre-backs don’t look that convincing, whereas the club are well stocked in the middle of the park, meaning moving Henderson could be a sensible move.

“I’d play Henderson there in a big game, alongside Fabinho at the moment,” Murphy told Stadium Astro.

“I know he likes to trust the young lads and give them a go, but with the other midfield options, with [Georginio] Wijnaldum, Thiago [Alcantara], [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, I’d play Henderson there.

“He’s quick, experienced, nobody’s going to run him, he can leap, that’s what I’d do, personally.”

