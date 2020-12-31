There’s some worrying transfer news for Liverpool emerging as star midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is linked with a surprise move to Premier League rivals Wolves.

The Netherlands international has been a hugely important part of Jurgen Klopp’s immensely successful Liverpool side, playing a key role in their title victory last season and their Champions League triumph the year before.

Wijnaldum is now heading towards the end of his contract, however, and it seems Wolves are one of the teams keen to snap him up, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

Liverpool fans will no doubt want to keep Wijnaldum at Anfield for a little longer, and it would be even more painful for them to see him play for another team in England.

A move to Wolves would be a bit of a surprise, but at the same time they look an impressive up-and-coming side who could challenge for the top four in years to come.

Wijnaldum may want to be a part of that, though one imagines he could surely also receive offers from more traditional big clubs around Europe.