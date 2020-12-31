According to Matteo Pedrosi of Italian outlet Corriere Granata, Liverpool have expressed their interest in Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, with a transfer being sounded out through intermediaries.

Pedrosi reports that the 23-year-old is a January target for the Reds, as Jurgen Klopp would be wise to recruit another central defender at the mid-season point due to injury nightmares in this position.

The Premier League champions technically came in with a weaker centre-back core than last season as Dejan Lovren was not replaced after his sale, their situation became more dire with injuries.

Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both sidelined with long-term knee injuries, whilst injury-prone Joel Matip is on the sidelines again after being forced off in the 60th minute of the draw vs West Brom.

Interestingly, Pedrosi notes that the requests that came in for Bremer coincided with a period that saw him left out of two crucial Serie A encounters – in the derby against Juventus and home tie vs Udinese.

It’s claimed that Liverpool’s cross-town rivals, Everton, are also interested in 6ft2 Bremer, with it added that Fulham actually attempted to sign the Brazilian in the summer transfer window.

#LFC Liverpool are still very interested in Torino defender Gleison Bremer. No real offer yet from Reds, he’s not the only one in the Klopp list. Toro is watching Natan (Flamengo) https://t.co/EefaZu4ByI — Matteo Pedrosi (@MatteoPedrosi) December 30, 2020

More Stories / Latest News “A proper baller” – Liverpool star earns big praise after impressive cameo vs Newcastle Revealed: Liverpool poised to win £45million transfer battle with Barcelona Video: Marcus Rashford last-gasp winner vs Wolves identical to Park Ji-Sung one vs Wanderers a decade ago

Fulham’s search for recruitments at the heart of the defence was a hectic one this summer, they ultimately picked Joachim Anderson over Bremer.

Interestingly, Torino were actually keen on the Dane as well, but couldn’t sort out a move for the 24-year-old because they failed to sell defenders like Armando Izzo and Lyanco.

Bremer has started and played the entire 90 minutes of 11 of the Turin outfit’s 14 Serie A fixtures to date, but has been unable to stop the side sitting bottom with a league-high of 32 goals conceded.

Bremer has made 54 appearances for the Italian outfit since arriving from homeland side Atletico Mineiro in the summer of 2018, he’s certainly shown promise – but is he ready for a big move to the Premiership?