“A proper baller” – Liverpool star earns big praise after impressive cameo vs Newcastle

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has earned big praise from former Reds star Michael Owen following his impressive cameo against Newcastle United yesterday.

Liverpool only managed a 0-0 draw at St James’ Park, but Alcantara came off the bench in the 73rd minute and instantly added more quality to the team.

The Spain international has not yet had the impact many will have expected of him since his summer move from Bayern Munich, but injuries have held him back in his first season at Anfield.

Still, it’s very clear what a talent he is on his day, and Owen described him as a ‘proper baller’ in a hugely complimentary tweet…

We’ve only been treated to snippets of play so far but I genuinely get excited when @Thiago6 steps onto the pitch. He’s so different to anything in the @premierleague. A proper baller. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 30, 2020

Liverpool fans will no doubt agree and will hope to see more of the 29-year-old as soon as possible.

Jurgen Klopp’s side aren’t in the best run of form at the moment and a little more spark in the middle of the park could help them break teams down a little better after they were held to disappointing draws against West Brom and Newcastle.