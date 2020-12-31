Blow for Man City as Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi makes major transfer decision

Manchester City may reportedly have been dealt a blow in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

The Argentina international has been linked with City by 90min and others in recent times, but it now looks like he could be heading towards a surprise decision on his future.

Despite nearing the end of his Barcelona contract, it seems Messi is prepared to stay at the Nou Camp until 2023, and then move to MLS side Inter Miami, according to Cadena Ser.

This would undoubtedly be a dream signing for David Beckham’s club, and it seems they could have the edge in this transfer battle as Messi is keen for his kids to go to school in the USA.

Sadly, this means we may never see Messi in the Premier League after all, which is a blow for City but also for fans of English football as a whole.

The 33-year-old forward is probably the greatest footballer of all time, and it would have been a joy to see him in the Premier League before the end of his career.