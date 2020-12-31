Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has reportedly agreed to become a Barcelona player next summer with a free transfer expected to go through in six-months time.

Garcia, 19, joined Man City’s youth academy in 2017 after leaving Barcelona’s under-16s in a deal which cost the Citizens £1.53m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining three-years ago, Garcia successfully made his way through the youth ranks after featuring in 50 matches in all competitions for the club’s under-18s, under-19s and under-23s sides.

After making his Premier League debut in September 2019, Garcia has gone on to feature in 30 senior first-team matches in all competitions.

However, with the talented Spanish centre-back’s contract set to expire next summer, there has been recent speculation that the teenager could be set for a transfer back to Barcelona.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano who claims Garcia has reached an agreement with Barcelona.

Romano reports that Garcia is set to join-up with Lionel Messi and co. next summer on a free transfer, however, should Barcelona wish to bring him in sooner, they will need to negotiate a transfer fee with Man City.

It has been reported that Garcia has agreed a pre-contract with Barcelona which will see him pen a five-year contract, however, the official documents have yet to be signed.

Romano also claims that Man City tried several times to get Garcia to commit his future to the blue half of Manchester, however, the club’s attempts now appear to be have been in vain.