Man United casting keen eye on Real Madrid star’s precarious situation

Manchester United are reportedly casting a keen eye over the developing situation surrounding Real Madrid star Isco with the Red Devils rumoured to be one of the few clubs able to afford the Spaniard’s £6.3m yearly salary.

Isco, 28, has been with Real Madrid since he made the switch from Malaga back in 2013.

During the talented midfielder’s time at the Santiago Bernabéu, Isco has featured in 318 games and has been directly involved in an impressive 106 goals, in all competitions.

The highly-rated midfielder who primarily operates as a free roaming playmaker has had a huge hand in Los Blancos lifting 16 major trophies since his arrival nearly eight-years ago.

Isco’s trophy haul with Real Madrid comprises of two La Liga titles and a whopping four Champions League trophies, three of which came in consecutive seasons (2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18).

However, despite what has been a hugely successful spell with Real Madrid, the 28-year-old’s long-term future has recently become the subject of much speculation.

After struggling to win over manager Zinedine Zidane during a campaign which has seen Isco start just three domestic matches, there have been suggestions the midfielder could be set for a dramatic exit.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from the Spanish press.

According to a written report from popular outlet AS (via Sports Witness) Isco is on the radar of United who are ‘interested’ in the playmaker’s situation.

The outlet’s report goes onto claim that despite United’s interest in Isco, domestic rivals Sevilla remain favourites to land the star due to the player’s preference to stay in Spain.