Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has reportedly decided to explore possible escape routes from Old Trafford.

This is despite being offered a new deal by the Red Devils, according to Sky Sports, with Fosu-Mensah keen for more playing time than he’s had at his current club.

Fosu-Mensah has been at Man Utd since joining their academy from Ajax, but he’s not managed to make the step up to the senior side on a regular basis so far.

United have often given their youth players a chance, with current first-team players like Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay coming up from their academy.

If Fosu-Mensah hasn’t made it into the team by now then his opportunity might well have gone, so it makes sense that Sky Sports report that he’s considering his future.

The 22-year-old is linked in their report with Marseille and Hertha Berlin, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The Netherlands international could well develop into a fine player if he gets more opportunities elsewhere, so it may well be that United live to regret his departure at some point in the future.