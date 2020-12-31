Manchester United star can win Ballon d’Or, says sporting director who signed him in the past

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been tipped to be a candidate to win the Ballon d’Or by a sporting director who signed him earlier in his career.

It’s taken some time for Fernandes’ career at the highest level to really take off, with the Portugal international only just joining Man Utd less than a year ago.

However, the 26-year-old is now surely one of the finest attacking midfielders in the world, as well as one of United’s most inspired signings of recent times.

This has led Cristiano Giaretta to heap praise onto Fernandes, with the Watford chief having signed him for Italian club Novara back in 2012.

He’s someone who knows Fernandes well, and it seems he fully expects the player to have what it takes to carry on his meteoric rise to the top.

“I can say that he is the same guy I met at Boavista, with a great personality, with the same desire to work to become the best: he is one who is never satisfied, who aspires to a lot, even in his humility,” Giaretta told Calciomercato.

“He will never say it, but someone with his stats can only dream of important goals such as the Ballon d’Or.

“Since joining Manchester United, he has made 44 appearances and 26 goals, without mentioning the assists and plays for his teammates: he has always been decisive, also establishing himself as a leader.”

United fans would surely love to see their star man win the prestigious Ballon d’Or at some point, though, more importantly, they’ll hope he can play his part in turning them into Premier League champions again.