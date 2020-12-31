Manchester City planning sensational €100m offer for Harry Kane in summer swoop for Spurs striker

According to Bild’s weekly English football show via the reliable Christian Falk, Manchester City are sensationally planning to table an offer of €100m (£89m) for Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane.
It’s no surprise that Pep Guardiola’s side are planning a swoop for a high-profile striker, considering that Sergio Aguero is now 32 years old and has been playing a smaller role due to injury troubles.
27-year-old Kane would be a fine addition for any club in the world, he’s one of the best centre-forwards around and has continued to look prolific this season – whilst adding a deadly amount of assists.
Kane has contributed 16 goals and 13 assists for Jose Mourinho’s side this season, continuing to enjoy a a formidable partnership with Heung-Min Son.
Our rumor of the week ? @ManCity is planning a € 100 million offer for Harry Kane in summer @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/rT52nDnsJQ
— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 31, 2020
Kane already has 152 Premier League goals to his name, the England captain could be the best contender we’ll ever see to Alan Shearer’s phenomenal all-time record of 260 goals.
The timing of the breaking of this news is a little weird, Falk shared it on social media just 20 minutes after Kane announced the birth of his newborn son, Louis Harry Kane, with wife Kate.