Manchester United have reportedly revived their interest in a potential transfer deal for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons.

The talented 20-year-old has long looked an exciting prospect and it’s somewhat surprising that he’s still only playing at Championship level with Norwich.

Given Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s unconvincing recent form, it makes sense that Man Utd are now being linked with Aarons by the Sun, who state that they’d be keen to land a more attack-minded right-back.

Aarons would undoubtedly fit the bill for the Red Devils after showing plenty of quality on the ball in his short career so far, while the Sun also note that his exciting potential has previously seen him linked with Barcelona and Tottenham.

The report adds that the coronavirus crisis has led to Aarons’ value dropping to just £20million, which could be an absolute bargain in the long term and which has led United to revive their interest in him.

The England Under-21 international will surely be worth far more than that in the near future, so United would do well to pounce for him as soon as possible.

Wan-Bissaka only joined MUFC last season but it’s quickly become clear that he doesn’t really offer enough going forward, even if he is a solid defender.

Attacking full-backs are a hugely important part of the modern game, so it seems pretty clear United will need to make a change in that position if Wan-Bissaka cannot improve.