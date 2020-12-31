Revealed: Liverpool poised to win £45million transfer battle with Barcelona

Liverpool are reportedly set to beat Barcelona to the transfer of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in a deal worth around £45million.

The Reds urgently need to make signings in defence this January after the injury to Virgil van Dijk and ongoing issues with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip as well.

Skriniar could be ideal after his fine form at Inter, and Don Balon suggest Liverpool are now the favourites to win the race for the Slovakia international for £45m.

This could be superb business for Liverpool, with Skriniar sure to strengthen this struggling Liverpool side as they look to retain their Premier League title.

The Merseyside giants are heavily reliant on midfielder Fabinho as he fills in at the back, while youngsters like Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have also had a part to play this season.

Still, there’s no doubt a more proven centre-back like Skriniar would be preferable for Jurgen Klopp, so this sounds like encouraging transfer news indeed.

Barcelona were also linked with Skriniar by Don Balon, but the report states clearly that LFC are now in pole position to land the 25-year-old.