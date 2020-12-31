According to an exclusive report from Leah Smith for Stretty News, Premier League giants Man United and Spurs are interested in Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey, as well as European sides AC Milan and Dortmund.

Stretty News have found that Bailey is ‘desperate’ to secure a switch in January, but has been professionally advised to remain patient and wait until the summer to take a massive career step.

This comes after the Mail reported that the winger has joined the English Unique Sports Management agency, who will work alongside his father’s Phoenix Sport Management to handle his career.

Stretty News add that the 23-year-old would welcome a move to any of the four aforementioned clubs.

It’s reported that a January transfer is unlikely as Bailey is not expected to table a formal transfer request to Bayer Leverkusen, the German side are unsure as to which side will make the first move.

More Stories / Latest News Done Deal: Liverpool beat rivals Man United to signing of Stefan Bajcetic for €250,000 Agent of two Chelsea stars inadvertently reveals defender’s transfer and admits midfielder would welcome move Man City star agrees to join Barcelona on free transfer next summer

Stretty News summarise that any approaches for Bailey in the future will be dependent on Leverkusen’s financial position in 2021’s second financial quarter, as well as that of the interested parties’.

Bailly has enjoyed a solid start to the season, the ace – who is primarily deployed as a right-winger, has contributed nine goals and seven assists from 18 appearances across all competitions.

With six goals and three assists since the return of club football after the November international break, Bailey is certainly playing at the level to deserve a January transfer – but there’s no need for the talent to rush, especially considering the Covid-19 pandemic is still crippling the entire world and hurts his chances of a mid-season switch from a financial perspective.