Video: ‘Favourite sporting moment of 2020’ – These fans on Joelinton overhead kick against champions Liverpool for Newcastle

Some football fans have been left in complete shock after Newcastle attacker Joelinton attempted an audacious overhead kick against reigning champions Liverpool in Wednesday night’s draw.

In the 51st minute of the encounter, academy graduate Matty Longstaff fired a cross into the box, ex-Magpies star James Milner couldn’t clear the ball – instead getting a touch and leaving it to bobble.

As it floated up just inside the box, Joelinton tried an acrobatic effort with his back to goal, unfortunately the forward didn’t connect with the ball cleanly and it bounced away as the Reds cleared.

No way did Joelinton just try this against Liverpool ?? pic.twitter.com/4CKy3qOebr — Hamza ?? ( read bio ) (@Kurokoii_) December 30, 2020

Pictures from Prime Video Sport.

Here’s what some Premier League fans made of the moment:

Still thinking about Joelinton’s overhead ????? — Lee Yeoman (@thisisleyo) December 31, 2020

Please tell me I have not just seen Joelinton attempt a bicycle kick from the edge of the Liverpool box ?? — ? (@brfctom) December 30, 2020

Did you see Joelinton’s overhead kick attempt ?????? — Mark Byers VIII (@MarkByersVIII) December 30, 2020

highlight of my night was joelinton trying an overhead kick ?????#NUFC — Asa Bartlett ???? (@asabart14) December 30, 2020

My MOTM has to be Joelinton for the attempted overhead kick 18 yards out and getting absolutely nowhere near the ball ? Bruce for almost hitting the linesman as he jumped forward to celebrate, a close second ? — Matthew (@JB4t00n) December 30, 2020

Such a comical year… but surely that overhead kick ‘attempt’ by joelinton tops the lot — Daz Whitfield (@Dazwhit) December 30, 2020

A Joelinton overhead kick went exactly how you thought a Joelinton overhead kick would go — Connor Farley (@connorfarley161) December 30, 2020

Joelinton trying an overhead kick has made my day — kieron (@kieronwrld) December 30, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Fireworks explode in Ex-Man City and Hull ace Omar Elabdellaoui hand during New Year’s eve celebrations Manchester City planning sensational €100m offer for Harry Kane in summer swoop for Spurs striker Report details Man United and Spurs are ‘seriously interested’ in Leon Bailey as winger gears up for next step in his career

Newcastle recruited the Brazilian for a club-record fee of £40m in the summer of 2019 from Hoffenheim, as per BBC Sport, but his time on the Tyne has been difficult so far.

Joelinton registered just four goal contributions as he featured for the Northern outfit in every Premier League game last season, but his performances have been much better this term.

A goal and two assists from 14 top-flight outings this season doesn’t look spectacular, but the 24-year-old has been working exceptionally hard – like last night – and is steadily improving it seems.

The acrobatic attempt is nothing that Newcastle fans should laugh about in a vicious manner, it shows the confidence that Joelinton is playing with – which will be a key to him being a success.