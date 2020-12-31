Menu

Video: ‘Favourite sporting moment of 2020’ – These fans on Joelinton overhead kick against champions Liverpool for Newcastle

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Some football fans have been left in complete shock after Newcastle attacker Joelinton attempted an audacious overhead kick against reigning champions Liverpool in Wednesday night’s draw.

In the 51st minute of the encounter, academy graduate Matty Longstaff fired a cross into the box, ex-Magpies star James Milner couldn’t clear the ball – instead getting a touch and leaving it to bobble.

As it floated up just inside the box, Joelinton tried an acrobatic effort with his back to goal, unfortunately the forward didn’t connect with the ball cleanly and it bounced away as the Reds cleared.

Here’s what some Premier League fans made of the moment:

Newcastle recruited the Brazilian for a club-record fee of £40m in the summer of 2019 from Hoffenheim, as per BBC Sport, but his time on the Tyne has been difficult so far.

Joelinton registered just four goal contributions as he featured for the Northern outfit in every Premier League game last season, but his performances have been much better this term.

A goal and two assists from 14 top-flight outings this season doesn’t look spectacular, but the 24-year-old has been working exceptionally hard – like last night – and is steadily improving it seems.

The acrobatic attempt is nothing that Newcastle fans should laugh about in a vicious manner, it shows the confidence that Joelinton is playing with – which will be a key to him being a success.

