Video: Marcus Rashford last-gasp winner vs Wolves identical to Park Ji-Sung one vs Wanderers a decade ago

It has emerged that Marcus Rashford’s late 93rd minute winner against Wolves on Tuesday night is actually exactly the same as Park Ji-Sung winner vs the Wanderers from a decade ago.

Tuesday’s heroics saw Rashford collect the ball on the right-wing after it was launched forward by Bruno Fernandes, before the England international faced up Rayan Ait-Nouri on the edge of the box.

Rashford used tidy dribbling and skill to get away from his man, simultaneously creating enough space to drill the ball into the back of the net by squeezing it past three Wolves defenders.

In November of 2010, Park Ji-Sung scored in an identical manner, this time the versatile midfielder collected the ball on the right-wing after a brilliant pass from Darren Fletcher.

Park, like Rashford, drifted in from the flank, beating Wolves’ left-back with silky dribbling and skill before also squeezing the ball into the back of the net despite being crowded by three or four players.

The actual finishes also came from identical spots in the box – in between the top corner and edge of the six-yard box if you were to enter from the right-wing – with both also being left-footed strikes.

Park, November 06 2010:

10 Tahun lalu Park Ji Sung juga mencetak winning goal ke gawang Wolves di menit 90… season 10-11 United Juara. Rashford smalam golin mirip2 kayak gt di menit yg sama 90+, golnya pun mirip2…. akankah nasib @ManUtd sama di akhir season? #cocoklogi ? pic.twitter.com/a13QFKU5RX — Bintang Febriyan (@febrinand) December 30, 2020

Rashford, December 29 2020:

RASHFORD IN INJURY TIME!@ManUtd have surely won it with a late strike from their superstar ?#PLonPrime #MUNWOL pic.twitter.com/ow3US3QCLh — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 29, 2020

Pictures from Manchester United, Prime Video Sport and RMC Sport.

Rashford’s strike sealed a 1-0 win, leaving the Red Devils three points off the top spot with a game in hand, whilst Park’s effort secured a 2-1 victory in a season which United went on to win the title.

To put the icing on the cake that resembles just how much history repeats itself, of course Sir Alex Ferguson was inside Old Trafford for both.