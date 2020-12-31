Menu

Video: Marcus Rashford last-gasp winner vs Wolves identical to Park Ji-Sung one vs Wanderers a decade ago

Manchester United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

It has emerged that Marcus Rashford’s late 93rd minute winner against Wolves on Tuesday night is actually exactly the same as Park Ji-Sung winner vs the Wanderers from a decade ago.

Tuesday’s heroics saw Rashford collect the ball on the right-wing after it was launched forward by Bruno Fernandes, before the England international faced up Rayan Ait-Nouri on the edge of the box.

Rashford used tidy dribbling and skill to get away from his man, simultaneously creating enough space to drill the ball into the back of the net by squeezing it past three Wolves defenders.

In November of 2010, Park Ji-Sung scored in an identical manner, this time the versatile midfielder collected the ball on the right-wing after a brilliant pass from Darren Fletcher.

Park, like Rashford, drifted in from the flank, beating Wolves’ left-back with silky dribbling and skill before also squeezing the ball into the back of the net despite being crowded by three or four players.

The actual finishes also came from identical spots in the box – in between the top corner and edge of the six-yard box if you were to enter from the right-wing – with both also being left-footed strikes.

See More: Video: Bruno Fernandes’ passionate reaction to Marcus Rashford’s Man United winner vs Wolves

Park, November 06 2010:

Rashford, December 29 2020:

Pictures from Manchester United, Prime Video Sport and RMC Sport. 

More Stories / Latest News
Contract agreed: Arsenal star arrived last night to complete loan transfer
Pundit suggests Chelsea tactical change and potential signing to get the best out of struggling new-boy
Video: Mikel Arteta reveals how Arsenal players have reacted to winning two games in a row

Rashford’s strike sealed a 1-0 win, leaving the Red Devils three points off the top spot with a game in hand, whilst Park’s effort secured a 2-1 victory in a season which United went on to win the title.

To put the icing on the cake that resembles just how much history repeats itself, of course Sir Alex Ferguson was inside Old Trafford for both.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Darren Fletcher ji-sung park Marcus Rashford Park Ji-Sung

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.