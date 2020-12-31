‘We need to be careful’ – Mikel Arteta insists that Arsenal can’t risk development of promising talents with January transfers

Mikel Arteta was unsurprisingly questioned on transfers during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League tie against West Brom, here’s what he had to say on the matter…

Goal’s Charles Watts raised the point that Arsenal should consider the development of their young talents when possibly signing players, something that Arteta admitted the club need to be ‘careful’ with.

Watts also asked whether the club’s financial situation would mean that loan deals would be more ‘likely’ than ‘permanent’ ones – Arteta didn’t necessarily respond to this matter directly.

Instead, the Spaniard who has eased some of the pressure on his head after back-to-back wins against Chelsea and Brighton, insisted that decisions on the types of deals will depend on the opportunities available in the ‘market’.

Just moments before, Arteta confirmed that exits would be the ‘priority’ in the January window as Arsenal’s squad is too ‘large’, with the number of players in ‘certain positions’ impossible to ‘sustain’.

Here is what Mikel Arteta has had to say on any incomings in the January transfer window and also the side's need to be 'careful' due to how this could impact youth development…

“Yeah, we need to be careful with that (hurting the development of a youngster).”

“Obviously, financially, it’s not only us – it’s every club in the Premier League that’s been hit with big numbers.”

“We know that this is not going to change from the last year or so and that we are going to have to add somehow if we want to improve the team in different ways, financially with some supports.”

“How will we decide whether this will be loans or buying players? In relation to the opportunity that we have in the market.”

Watts explicitly mentioned Emile Smith Rowe’s name when discussing the impact any additions would have on the progress of Arsenal’s talented youngsters.

Fans should be pleased to see that it is a matter that Arteta addressed with his ‘careful’ comment, the side need to be much smarter with their recruitment and part of that is not spending on positions where some of their academy graduates can flourish in if they’re handed first-team opportunities.