After spending a huge amount in the summer transfer window, Frank Lampard is preparing to raid the Chelsea coffers again in January, this time with a focus on defence.

The Blues manager got his way when going after the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, but needs to look ahead in the centre-back position given that another new summer signing, Thiago Silva, is already 36 and won’t be around for ever.

To that end, Le10Sport, cited by the Daily Mail, are reporting that the Blues will battle AC Milan to try and secure the services of Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan.

The highly-rated 20-year-old is believed to be ready to leave the French outfit, and at around the £13.5m mark, his hire would present something of a bargain.

More Stories / Latest News The simple tactic that could hand Celtic victory in Glasgow Derby Scott Brown must not play at Ibrox is the verdict of these Celtic fans Man United outcast being sought by Brighton for surprise January transfer

Lampard clearly needs to freshen up a squad that have won just once in their last five games, placing enormous pressure on the shoulders of Chelsea’s former midfielder and record goalscorer.

Simakan could represent the first of a handful of new faces to help propel the Blues back up the Premier League table.