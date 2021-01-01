Arsenal identify 11-assist midfielder as potential solution to Mikel Arteta’s creative woes

Arsenal are interested in signing Celtic and Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie, according to an exclusive report by 90min.

The Gunners, after a catastrophic start to their Premier League campaign, have won back-to-back league games over Chelsea and Brighton.

The fact remains, though, that Mikel Arteta’s side needs strengthening. Two victories over the Christmas period should not distract him from that fact.

One area in which Arsenal have looked particularly short this term is in the hole behind the striker. The act of creating chances has been of great difficulty to the North London giants.

Could Ryan Christie, who has 11 assists in all competitions so far this term, be the answer? 90min believe that Arsenal have joined a number of Premier League clubs in the race to sign him.

As the report notes, Christie’s contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022, meaning Celtic will soon lose much of their bargaining power if they’re unable to tie him down to an extension.

Arsenal could take advantage of that, if their interest is legitimate.